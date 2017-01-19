Plan To Bring More Arts To Duluth

Creative Watershed

by Joey Norton

Duluth, Minn

The city of Duluth plans to make art a major a main focus in the near future.

The plan called Creative Watershed is a plan that will focus on Duluth arts and culture.

Duluth public arts commission or DPAC had contracted consultants out of the Twin Cities to focus on 5 main ideas.

How to develop more arts. Where to place arts that better fit the community. Attracting tourist to the see the arts. How to build the infrastructure hosting the arts. How can the city and its citizen’s work together to make it happen.

It’s a plan that would give Duluth an artistic identity.

“I would love to see more people coming to Duluth and recognizing as soon as they get here art is important part of our community identity,” Says Councilman Gary Anderson.

Further discussion will be held on how this plan will be accomplished by the city.