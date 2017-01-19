Readers Magazine Awards

Fox 21 Wins Best News Station

by Joey Norton

Tonight awards were handed out by the Duluth reader for the best of the best in Duluth.

The night was hosted at the depot with food and drinks and all the winners ready to receive their award.

Some notable awards were,

Best local brewed beer was Bent Paddle.

Best coffee house was Beaners, And best pizza was Sammy’s.

It’s an event that continues to grow each year.

“We ended up growing nearly 1,000 voters online this year, more than last year and its growing every year,” Says Bob Boone, Chief paper boy at the Reader.

There was even an accolade for your favorite local news station.

Fox 21 was honored to bring home best news station and Dan Hanger won best TV personality for the 5th year running.

If you’d like to find out all the winners for this year pick up your addition of the reader.