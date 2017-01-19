Three High School Students Struck by Pickup in Otsego

Were struck at a bus stop

by The Associated Press

OTSEGO, Minn. (AP) – Authorities say three students were hit by a pickup truck at a bus stop in Otsego.

The students from Rogers High School were taken to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids Thursday morning. There’s no immediate word on their injuries.

A statement from the Wright County Sheriff’s Office says a bus was picking up the students and had its stop arm extended. And, when the students walked toward the bus they were struck by the pickup.

The Star Tribune reports the driver of the pickup was detained for questioning.