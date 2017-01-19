UMD Police Investigate Reported Assaults

Two Females Report Being Assaulted in the Same Location

by Nikki Davidson

UMD Police are investigating multiple reported assaults and are searching for a possible suspect.

According to a campus alert two females have been assaulted in the same area, possibly by the same person.

At 7:15 Thursday a female reported to police she was physically assaulted at St. Marie and Kirby Street. Following the issue of a campus alert, a second female also reported being assaulted and forcibly fondled at that location.

The suspect is described as a white man in his mid-20’s with scruffy facial hair. He was wearing a black jacket with a brown and yellow knit hat.

Campus police say they have additional patrols looking for the suspect.

They say call 911 if you witness or suspect suspicious activity.

Campus officials say they will release more information Friday.