Wisconsin Legislators Propose New Gun Crimes

by The Associated Press

MADISON (AP) – A group of Wisconsin legislators is proposing a bill that would create a number of new gun crimes.

The bill would make it a felony for people to possess a gun if they’ve had three misdemeanor convictions in five years. The measure also would make it a felony to buy a gun intending to give it someone who can’t legally possess it; giving a gun or possessing one for someone who can’t legally possess it; and lying about being a straw buyer on the notification form purchasers give dealers.

Senators Alberta Darling and LaTonya Johnson, along with state Representatives Joe Sanfelippo and David Bowen, are sponsoring the bill. they say the measure would make Milwaukee safer.