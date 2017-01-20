Claiming Earned Income Tax Credits

Local Urging to Contact Lawmakers

by Natalie Froistad

DULUTH, Minn. – This morning local advocates visited FOX 21 to talk about the earned income tax credit.

Julia Cheng, Tax Site Program Manager for Community Action Duluth, says the earned income tax credit is a refundable tax credit that benefits working families and individuals.

Cheng says as a tax credit “it functions just like money that was taken out of your paycheck.”

She continued to explain it can pay off the taxes owed and “if there’s anything leftover it goes back to you like any other type of refund.”

Machelle Lind, Marketing and Communications Director for the Head of the Lakes United Way, says the earned income tax credit fights poverty for Northland families.

Lind says this is a common sense policy.

Only four out of five families that are eligible for the earned income tax credit claim it.

You must file your tax return to claim it.

Cheng and Lind are urging Northlanders to contact your local lawmakers about this.

If interested, you can call 202-225-6211 to talk with a lawmaker.