Duluth Catholic Schools Unify

Four Schools are Becoming One

by Lena Takada

Four Catholic schools are coming together to form One big school, in a project “Called to be One.”

St. Michael’s, St. John’s, Holy Rosary and St, James schools are joining together to make the school.

The Duluth area catholic schools board believes the unified school will provide improved fiscal responsibility, best use of facility and resources, and a vibrant learning environment. The board also believes the unified school will help meet goals of stronger and more sustainable catholic schools in Duluth.

“I’m grateful to almighty god, who has sustained us and assisted us in this process, and who will continue to guide us,” said Kristy Nerhaugen, the Youth Services Coordinator at the Duluth Public Library.

The New unified school will have 3 campuses. The interim name is Duluth Catholic School. The permanent name will be decided during a “Name our school Campaign” spring of this year.