Duluth Crews Clean City

The Crews Work 7 Days a Week

by Lena Takada

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth cleaning crews are clearing the streets so people can have easier access to Duluth’s downtown.

The crews shovel snow and chip ice to clear intersections so that people can walk or bike down the sidewalks without having to deal with too much slush or snow. The services are important so people can get downtown to work, or visit the businesses there.

“We’re busy everyday we’re here 7 days a week doing this,” said Brian Pehl, the Cleaning Ambassador for the City.

It’s not just winter that the crews are hard at work. When there isn’t snow, the crews work to remove trash from the streets.