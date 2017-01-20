Ice Racing at AMSOIL Arena

The World Championship Ice Racing Series Stopped in Duluth

by KQDS Staff

DULUTH, Minn. – Extreme sports fans were treated to some intense action at AMSOIL Arena Friday as the World Championship Ice Racing Series stopped in Duluth.

The event features bikes and quads racing down the ice at speeds reaching up to 60 miles per hour.

Stunt riders even emptied their bag of tricks.

“We’re tearin’ it up out on the ice,” said promoter Ken Remer. “For a little rink, these guys really get ripping and really swap it up.”

The ice racing series is in its 41st year. Friday’s event was the first of its kind at AMSOIL Arena.