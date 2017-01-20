11-Year-Old Killed in Vehicle Crash in Carlton

Icy Road Conditions Played Role

by Melissa Lentz

CARLTON, Minn.-A juvenile was killed in a two vehicle crash in Carlton County this morning on County Road 3.

Around 7:24 a.m., Carlton County Dispatch received a report of a two vehicle accident with injuries.

State Patrol Officer Neil Dickenson told Fox 21 that icy road conditions played a factor in the accident.

One vehicle operator, a 47-year-old woman from Esko, lost control of her steering and was hit head on by a second vehicle driven by a 73-year-old Cloquet woman.

As a result, an 11-year-old child was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office, Cloquet Police, Minnesota State Patrol, and Cloquet Fire/EMS are continuing to investigating the incident.