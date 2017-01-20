Medical Center Closes While DEA Investigates

by The Associated Press

CADOTT, Wis. (AP) – A medical center in northwestern Wisconsin is closed indefinitely as federal agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration investigate.

The DEA and the Wisconsin Department of Justice executed an administrative inspection warrant at Cadott Medical Center this week. The Associated Press reports that a DOJ representative says an inspection warrant can include criminal drug investigations and oversight of health care providers who must register with the DEA.

DOJ declined to comment directly on this investigation, but said in a statement that the DEA and law enforcement partners are extremely concerned about the opioid epidemic and will use all the tools they have to address it.

A phone recording at the medical center says it is closed indefinitely.