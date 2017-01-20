Peoples Inauguration

Group Of People Take Their Own Oath

by Joey Norton

Duluth, Minn

This evening a group in Duluth got in the spirit by inaugurating themselves.

“I do solemnly swear that I will faithfully execute the office of…member of the beloved community, among equals of the United States.”

The group gathered at the scared heart music center to take an oath.

The same oath that former president Barack Obama took 8 years ago.

The purpose of tonight was to unite each other no matter your race or backgrounds.

“I think it is absolutely wonderful that the people are here together tonight and the message that they’re delivering is that they are going to stay together that they are going to be active and bring their care and concerns forward as the next years unfold,” Says Jo Haberman who organized the event.