Remembering Melvin Stelton

Candlelight Vigil A Year After Tragic Accident

by Joey Norton

West Duluth, Minn

A West Duluth man was remembered tonight after he was tragically struck by two cars ultimately ending his life exactly one year to the day.

Tonight was quite special for those who came to remember Melvin Stelton.

You see this time a year ago it was a gloomy evening much like tonight with light rain and fog making visibility quite tough for motorist.

So it’s only fitting that tonight reminded those who loved and appreciated him most feel his presence.

Melvin was 89 years old at the time of the incident. Up until that day he was known around West Duluth as the cute old man that would return shopping carts that were left at bus stops, clean up debris left on the street and pick up old newspapers left to wash away over time.

It was an act of kindness now missed around the area

“We saw him doing it every day and it was a wonderful thing and until the day he was gone and now there’s carts all over west Duluth again and we don’t have anybody to replace him,” Says Susan Coen, President of West Duluth Business Club.

He was a person that stayed to himself but always had a smile on his face.

“He was a quite person, he didn’t say a lot but he always had a twinkle in his eye and he had a great smile,” Says Coen.

The West Duluth business club has set up a memorial in Melvin’s honor.

For anyone doing a good deed in the area will receive the Melvin Stelton award for being a good citizen.