Ski Trails and Ice Rinks Close

Warm Temperatures and Rain to Blame

by Matt Suoja

DULUTH, Minn.-Due to the warm temperatures and rain, ski trails and ice rinks are closed in Superior, and officials in Duluth are urging caution when use there’s.

City officials have said that any activities during these events could significantly damage them.

Trail grooming will continue once temperatures allow.

One rink in Duluth that is closed is Bayfront.