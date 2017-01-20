UMD Students React to Trump Inauguration

Students and Staff at Watched President Trump's Inaugural on Campus

by KQDS Staff

DULUTH, Minn – The Kirby Student Center at the University of Minnesota Duluth is typically a place for students to study, relax, and talk with friends. But Friday the chatter grew silent as people gathered to watch history unfold.

“I watched it from the beginning and was just in awe that I’m living in a part that will go down in the history books,” said one observer.

As President Donald Trump gave the oath of office Friday, students at UMD had their eyes on whatever screen they could find.

“Just to know that you’re seeing history no matter who it is going in,” said UMD Political Science student Cass Hanson. “You’re witnessing a Presidential inauguration no matter what. Being at the age I am and to be witnessing this as a voting citizen is just surreal very bizzare.”

And as you’d expect on a college campus, opinions of the new President were split.

“I just try not to think about it I’m kinda disappointed about everything,” said UMD student George Chapman.

While many people were focused on their smart phones and laptops, most watching were anxious to hear what the President had to say.

“I think that President Trump did a great job addressing how divided the country is,” said student Chalres Hartman. “Donald Trump showed that he can lead the country in a bright future.”

Even those who didn’t support the President leading up to the election watched with an open mind for what lies ahead for the country.

“It’s just interesting to witness the transition process,” said Hanson. “He seems optimistic. If nothing else the man has conviction.”