UMD Resources for Sexual Assault Victims

2 People Were Assaulted Near Campus Thursday night

by Lena Takada

DULUTH, Minn. – Thursday evening, a woman reported to police she was physically assaulted at St. Marie and Kirby street near campus. After a campus alert, a second woman also reported being assaulted and forcibly fondled.

Though the cases are still under investigation, There are a number of resources on campus for Students who experience sexual assault or misconduct. The UMD’s Women’s resource and action center provides free and completely confidential help to students like counseling, supportive changes, and helping report incidents to police.

“Colleges have an ethical responsibility to assist students who are victims of this horrible crime. It’s life altering,” said Lisa Ann Erwin, the Vice Chancellor for Student Life and Dean of Students.

UMD also works with Program to Aid Victims of sexual assault, or PAVSA, which help victims of abuse and sexual assault.

UMDPD is encouraging students, employees, and guests to call 911 if they see any suspicious activity.