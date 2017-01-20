Winter Reading Program Kicks Off at Duluth Library

The Programs Encourage Kids to Read More Books

by Lena Takada

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Public Library’s Cabin Fever Reliever Winter Reading Program kicks off.

Children and teens track the amount of time they spend reading, and receive a book when they reach 10 hours. For every 5 hours read, they earn an entry into the prize drawing of their choice. The goal of the program is to encourage kids to read more books.

“Reading for kids is really important and it engages a different part of their brain, it gets them ready to be learning, if they’re starting to read, they’re starting to get those skills to really learn from what they’re reading,” said

The library also has other fun winter events to get kids out of the house, like building Legos.