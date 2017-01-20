Wisconsin Farmers Could be Affected by Late Cabinet Pick

by The Associated Press

LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) – A congressman and political scientist say the late nomination of Georgia governor as U.S. agricultural secretary could impact Wisconsin farmers.

U.S. Representative Ron Kind, D-La Cross, tells Wisconsin Public Radio that the late pick could delay work on the next farm bill.

Kind says if, and when, Governor Sonny Perdue is confirmed he will not have much time to work on transitional agricultural issues with outgoing Agricultural Secretary Tom Vilsack.

University of Wisconsin – La Crosse political Joe Heim says he doesn’t believe President Donald Trump has a strong understanding of agricultural issues.

Kind and Heim both agree that the most probably reason for the late appointment is due to the president’s inexperience.

Kind hopes the Trump administration works to improve economic issues.