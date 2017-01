UPDATE: Wisconsin Road Conditions Alert

Salt and Sand Truck in Ditch

by Matt Suoja

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Wisc.-The Douglas County Highway Department has announced that County Highway A from Solon Springs to State Highway 27 is now reopened. It had been closed due to glare ice conditions.

It has been reported that the Lake Nebagamon and Solon Springs area roads are still difficult.

Dozens of vehicles have been reported in ditches in these areas including a highway department salt truck.