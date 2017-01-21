Ice Rescue in Ashland

This is the Second Incident on Chequamegon Bay in Less Than a Month

by Greg Chandler

ASHLAND, Wis. – A scary situation Friday night as car went through the ice on Chequamegon Bay.

The Ashland Fire Department was called in to make the rescue shortly after 6:30 p.m. Friday.

The driver was not from the area and drove over an area that was once an ore dock. Most know that ice conditions near the dock raise concern because of the exposed wood not allowing ice to form.

Luckily enough for the occupant his suv was resting on one of the pillers and he was found to be ok.

“The truck was partially submerged, in individual was fine, he was dry but unsure of what ice conditions were and unsure about walking back to shore safely so he had requested to be rescued,” said Capt. Scott Thinn.

Capt. Thinn says that the saftey of the ice in the bay varies

“Ice conditions vary greatly on the bay from location to location and they’re changing rapidly. We’ve had a good week now of warm weather, we had a lot of rain last night. I urge everybody to use caution when going out there,” he said.

And just because theres a lot of ice doesn’t mean that it’s safe ice.

“Be checking that ice. Just because a lot of people will look at ice or drill a hole and punch through and go geez I got 12 or 18 inches of ice I’ve got good ice. No that is not the case, just because you have 18 inches of ice that doesn’t mean that its 18 inches of good ice,” said Thinn.