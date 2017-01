Police Respond to Shooting in Duluth

Three Suspects Were Detained for Questioning

by Greg Chandler

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Police responded to a shooting Saturday evening.

The shooting happened at the Lake Superior Bottle Shop on the corner of 1st Avenue East and 1st Street.

A 28 year old man was taken to a local hospital with undisclosed injuries. Three suspects were detained and questioned in connection with the shooting.

An investigation is continuing.