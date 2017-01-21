Re-Icing Likely Tonight as Road Temperatures Drop After Sunset & Wintry Mix Persists

Winter Weather Advisory in Effect Tonight

by Brittney Merlot

High temperatures today were again above freezing in the mid and upper 30’s. We saw mainly light rain falling in waves across the Northland. The fog has returned and is reducing visibilites once again. Tonight as the sun sets we will see temperatures falling again to just around the freezing mark. This will likely put road surface temperatures below freezing and allow for more re–freezing to occur on streets and sidewalks tonight and into the morning hours. A wintry mix is also likely in northern Minnesota as temperatures drop across the Arrowhead and Borderlands. Snow is possible in those areas overnight with less than an inch of wet snow accumulation possible. This is why there is still a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for northern St. Louis, Cook and Lake counties until 10am Sunday.