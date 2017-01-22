2 Arrested In Downtown Duluth Shooting
Two men are behind bars after a shooting in downtown Duluth.
The shooting happened around 8:45 Saturday night at Lake Superior Bottle Shop, which is located at 1st Avenue East and First Street.
Police found a 28-year-old male victim shot in the stomach.
He was hospitalized but police did not have a condition report Sunday.
The two men arrested are 24 and 25 years old.
They’re being held on charges of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.
Police do not believe the shooting was random.
The investigation continued Sunday night.