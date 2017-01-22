2 Arrested In Downtown Duluth Shooting

by KQDS Staff

Two men are behind bars after a shooting in downtown Duluth.

The shooting happened around 8:45 Saturday night at Lake Superior Bottle Shop, which is located at 1st Avenue East and First Street.

Police found a 28-year-old male victim shot in the stomach.

He was hospitalized but police did not have a condition report Sunday.

The two men arrested are 24 and 25 years old.

They’re being held on charges of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

Police do not believe the shooting was random.

The investigation continued Sunday night.