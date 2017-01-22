Accumulating Snowfall Possible Tuesday Into Wednesday

by Gino Recchia

A snow storm is currently moving through the Rockies and will eventually push out and develop a new surface low pressure that will carry through the Midwest. We already have winter storm watches in effect because of this upcoming storm system.

Up until today, we have seen the track of the storm staying farther southward which would keep the Northland community from seeing little to any snowfall accumulation.

The track of the storm has changed since then moving farther north and engulfing more of the viewing area with snowfall. Some models are still keeping the storm south of the viewing area but because there are others showing snowfall potential for the Northland, it is something we do need to monitor.

Our in-house model is the most aggressive and farthest north of all the computer forecasts with 2-5 inches of snowfall along and south of Highway 2.

We will continue to monitor this storm and keep you up to date with the latest track information that is a available.

-Meteorologist Gino Recchia