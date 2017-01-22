Authorities Release Identities Of Fatal Crash

Victim: 11-Year-Old Emma Loven

by KQDS Staff

There is growing sadness after an 11-year-old Esko girl was tragically killed in a car accident that also sent her brother and mother to the hospital.

The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim Sunday as Emma Loven.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for the family.

The page describes Emma s a sweet, fun-loving girl who loved life and cared about other.

Her 15-year-old brother, Alex, and 42-year-old mother, Angela, were hospitalized at St. Luke’s with non-life threatening injuries.

The accident happened around 7:25 Friday morning on County Road 3 in Twin Lakes near the intersection of High 435 near Cloquet.

Authorities say Angela Loven lost control of her vehicle on the icy road before slamming into another vehicle driven by 72-year-old Louise Jones of Cloquet.

Jones’ condition was not reported Sunday.

Click for Emma’s GoFundMe page.