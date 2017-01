Packers Fans Cheer on Team During Season-Ending Loss

Fans in Superior React to Packers' Loss in NFC Championship

by Andrew Kirov

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers’ season came to an end earlier Sunday with a 44–to–21 loss to the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC Championship Game.

But Packers fans were heard cheering on their team across the Northland, including at Schultz’s Sports Bar in Superior.

Here are some sights and sounds from the big game earlier today.