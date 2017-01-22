Police Investigate Car Found On Train Tracks

by KQDS Staff

Duluth police are investigating a bizarre story involving a Cadillac and train tracks.

Police found the unoccupied vehicle around 4 a.m. Sunday on the tracks of the North Shore Scenic Railroad near the Endion Station.

“I hope this doesn’t become an annual event like it has been. We’ve had two years in a row now with cars on the train tracks, and I’d just soon end it right now,” said Ken Beuhler, with the North Shore Scenic Railroad.

Police saw footprints leading away from the vehicle, but the driver was never located.

The owner of the car, however, was contacted by police.

It is not reported stolen.

Obviously, pieces of the puzzle to this story were still missing Sunday.

The vehicle could be seen Sunday with a ticket in the window.

Crews will remove the vehicle from the tracks on Monday.