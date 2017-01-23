2017 Sees Expansion of Lake Superior Ice Festival

Coffee Conversation: Winter Fun on Barker's Island

by Natalie Froistad

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Lake Superior Ice Festival is expanding in 2017.

The winter festival has added more events for the whole family.

The fun kicks off on Friday, January 27 and runs through January 29.

The festival takes place on Barker’s Island with many businesses throughout town hosting sales in honor of the event.

On Friday, Northlanders can enjoy the Guns & Hoses pond hockey game and Great Lakes Pond Hockey Tournament.

On Saturday, there are a variety of events including ice sculptures, ice racing, a giant snow slide, a kid’s zone with ice princesses, a craft fair, bonfires and s’mores, a live radio broadcast, and a musical fireworks show.

For the complete list of events and more information, head to superioricefestival.com.