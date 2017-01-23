Armory Dance Party Commemorates Visit of Legends

Dance Party Benefits Historic Building and Music Program

by Natalie Froistad

DULUTH, Minn. – This weekend folks will be dancing the night away to remember an historic event, fund raise for a couple good causes and have some good, old-fashioned fun!

The 2017 Armory Dance Party is taking place on Saturday, January 28 from 7-10 p.m. at Sacred Heart Music Center. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

This is all to remember when Buddy Holly, J.P. “The Big Bopper” Richardson, Ritchie Valens, Dion and the Belmonts, and Frankie Sardo played at the National Guard Armory in 1959.

This show was just days before a plane crash killed Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and J.P. “The Big Bopper” Richardson.

While remembering the legends that visited, The Fractals will headline Saturday’s show and Mike Waggoner will be a special guest.

There will also be a dance lesson and demonstration by the dancers from Superior Ballroom Dance Studio, a dance contest, a best 50/60’s costume contest and a silent auction.

Tickets are $20 in advance at www.dulutharmory.org and $25 at the door.

Proceeds from tickets sales will benefit the restoration of The Duluth Armory and the Music Resource Center.

Free parking is available across the street at the Damiano Center.