Businesses Voice Concern of Duluth City Council’s Standing Rock Resolution

by Matt Van Winkle

DULUTH, Minn. – A group of Twin Ports businesses are voicing concern over the Duluth city council’s resolution of support with the Standing Rock protestors back in December.

Today, some of those businesses involved in the pipeline industry gathered at United Piping in Duluth to express their disappointment toward city council’s decision.

“They never took the opportunity to listen to both sides of the story,” said Bob Schoneberger, president & CEO of United Piping. “In the resolution there were inaccuracies in there and they were flat out inaccurate. Had they taken the time to get educated on it maybe the vote would have been the same, but they would have known the entire story.”

Schoneberger says thousands of workers in the Duluth area are affected by the oil and gas transportation industry, including the Dakota Access Pipeline project.

The group of 51 businesses believe city council should spend more time focusing on local issues rather than what’s happening in North Dakota.

“The biggest thing I’d like to see is retraction of reference to the addendum and a correction of the inaccuracies,” said Phillip Powers, president of Lake Superior Consulting. “The addendum calls out aspects relating to natural resources which our economy is very dependent.”

Businesses leaders admit the pipeline industry has done a poor job of educating the public on how they operate. They hope, in the future, council will visit their construction sites to show them how pipeline companies are helping the region.

The organizations represented include: ALLETE, APEX, ASDCO, A.W. Keuttel & Sons, BendTec, Benson Electric Company, Charps Pipeline Construction, Corval Group, Diamond Drilling, Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce, EJM Pipe Services, Ellingson Trenchless, Energy Equipment & Infrastructure Alliance, Hayden-Murphy, Hytorc, International Brotherhood of Teamsters, Illinois Truck & Equipment, J & B Trucking L.L.C., J Koski Company, Jamar, J.R. Jensen, Krech Ojard & Associates, Inc., Laborers Local 1091, Lake Superior Consulting, Lakehead Constructors, Lakehead Painting, Landsmenn Energy Service Partners, Local 49 Operating Engineers, LWS, Marine General, Mars Supply, ME Global, Michels Pipeline Construction, Minneapolis Oxygen Company, Minnesota Limited, NMPCA, Northland Constructors, Nortrax, Natural Resources Engineering Co., Out There Advertising, Parsons Electric, Road Machinery & Supplies Co., Saturn Systems, SERCO Loaders, Sherwin Williams, The Chamber Superior-Douglas County Area, Twin Ports Testing Inc., UA Local 11, Viking Automatic Sprinkler Company, World Wide Machining & Welding, Inc. and Xtreem Environmental Solutions, Inc.