Car Removed from Railroad

The Railroad is Not Pressing Charges

by Lena Takada

DULUTH, Minn. – Early Sunday Morning, Police Responded to a report of a car abandoned on the railroad tracks near the Endion station in Canal Park.

The vehicle is believed to have gotten on the tracks at the crossing near the Duluth energy system’s steam plant, and driven down the tracks until it slipped off the ties, and was hung up on the rail. The tan Cadillac could not be removed with a tow truck, so today, the North Shore Scenic Railroad used their rail mounted crane truck to drag the car back down the railroad and off the tracks.

“It is trespassing to be on railroad property. And it’s trespassing and it’s very serious because it’s not safe,” said Ken Buehler, the General Manager of the North Shore Scenic Railroad.

The driver was not injured and the owner of the vehicle was notified. The car was not stolen property.