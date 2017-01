Co-op Light & Power Outage Scheduled

Set for January 26

by Melissa Lentz

A planned power outage for Co-op Light & Power is scheduled for Thursday, January 26.

The outage will take place to safely perform substation repairs and is expected to last from approximately 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

It will impact consumers in and around Bassett, Northstar, Ault, and Fairbanks Townships, as well as the Pequaywan Lakes area.

For more information: http://www.clpower.com/