Duluth Library Keeps Northlanders of all Ages Reading in Winter

Cabin Fever Reliever Program

by Natalie Froistad

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Public Library is working to keep Northlanders entertained this winter through their Cabin Fever Reliever program.

The program is for readers of all ages.

Children and teens will be tracking the amount of time spent reading and will receive a book to keep when they reach 10 hours.

For every five hours read, they will be earning an entry into the prize drawing of their choice.

The prizes include a Kindle Fire tablet, an Adventure Zone fun pack, a Lake Superior Zoo family membership and more.

Teens have the chance to win an iPad Air2, or a $50.00 Barnes & Noble gift card.

Adults will be earning points by reading books, magazines and newspapers, attending book club meetings, and attending library-sponsored programs.

For every five points earned, they’ll be entered into weekly drawings for prizes and the grand prize drawing for a $100 gift card to the Bookstore at Fitgers.

During the winter reading program, there will be events hosted at the library including visits from the Lake Superior Zoomobile, a stuffed animal sleepover at the Mount Royal library, a decorate-a-heart contest at the West Duluth library, a family game night, yoga for kids, and the library’s fifth annual Academy Award Film Festival.

The program runs through February 25.

To participate in the reading program, sign up at www.duluthlibrary.org or with library staff.