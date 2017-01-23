Gov. Mark Dayton Collapses During State of the State

Dayton Was Resting At Home After The Incident

by Melissa Lentz

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Gov. Mark Dayton collapsed at the podium while delivering his State of the State address at the Minnesota State Capitol Monday night.

Dayton, 69, had been speaking for more than 40 minutes when he collapsed. He was reportedly about to make an offer of a new public health care option. House Speaker Kurt Daudt quickly adjourned the joint session of the House and Senate.

Dayton stood back up shortly after and was escorted from the House chamber. He was taken back to the Governor’s residence, where EMTs performed a routine check, according to a statement from his Chief of Staff Jamie Tincher. He is now spending time with his son and grandson.

Dayton’s son, Eric, wrote on Twitter that he is with his dad and he is “doing great.”

Eric also tweeted that Dayton was doing “a very advanced puzzle” with his grandson Hugo. “So that has to be a good sign!”

Tincher said Dayton will still present his 2017 Budget on Tuesday at 11:15 a.m., as planned.