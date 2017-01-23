Ho-Chunk Casino Could Draw $37 Million from Other Casinos

by The Associated Press

WITTENBERG, Wis. (AP) – An economic impact study finds an expansion of the Ho-Chunk casino in Northern Wisconsin, could draw $37 million a year from other American Indian tribes that own casinos in Wisconsin.

The Stockbridge-Munsee Band commissioned the study. It stands to lose about $22 million, or 37-percent, of its gambling revenue annually at its North Star Mohican Casino and Resort in Bowler. North Star is about 17 miles away form the Ho-Chunk’s Wittenberg casino, which has broken ground on a $33 million expansion.

The State Journal, says the study by a Chicago firm find the gambling market completely saturated in Wisconsin, particularly to the north.

Four other tribes stand to lose nearly $15 million at their nine casinos. Those tribes include the Potawatomi, Oneida, Chippewa, and Menominee.