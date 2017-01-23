Ice Rinks Closed Due to Warm Temperatures

Officials Ask You to Stay Off the Ice

by Lena Takada

DULUTH, Minn. – The temperatures have been warm the last couple of days, thawing the Ice on skating Rinks.

Most of the city’s outdoor ice rinks are closed, and city officials ask people to stay off of the rinks to prevent further damage to the ice. Officials say once the temperatures drop again, they will evaluate the ice conditions, and flood the rinks again, to recover for the lost ice, and possibly open them again.

“Right now the best thing we can do is just stay off of them and then hope for colder weather in order to come back out and hopefully be able to flood and have these rinks for another month, month and a half,” said Josh Abraham, the Recreation Specialist for the City of Duluth.

For people who still want to skate, the city is hosting free skating at the Essentia Duluth Heritage Center on Wednesdays.