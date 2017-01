Local Businesses Concerned Over Council’s Pipeline Support

by KQDS Staff

DULUTH, Minn. – More than 50 Twin Ports businesses are voicing concern over the Duluth City Council’s Resolution of support with Standing Rock protesters.

Today, some of those businesses, who are involved in the pipeline industry gathered at United Piping in Duluth to express their disappointment toward the City Council.

We’ll have more on this coming up tonight on FOX 21 News at 9.