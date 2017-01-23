Minnesota Pro-Life Headquarters Vandalized

by Site Staff

ST. PAUL – The St. Paul headquarters of Pro-Life Action Ministries has been vandalized with spray painted messages and an upside-down cross.

Brian Gibson, executive director of Pro-Life Action Ministries says a staff member found the messages after arriving to work Monday morning.

The messages contained profanity. One was against President Donald Trump – it was noted that the non-profit did not endorse Trump.

The other message referred to a child as “another *explicit* mouth to feed.”

Pro-Life Action Ministries conducted a prayer service, outside the Planned Parenthood center in St. Paul, on Sunday where around 180 people were in attendance.

Also on Sunday, about 4,000 people gathered at the capitol for an annual rally marking the 44th anniversary of U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Roe v. Wade that legalized abortion.