NCHC Recognizes Three Bulldogs

Three Bulldogs received weekly awards from the NCHC.

by Adrienne Robbins

DULUTH, MINN.- On Monday UMD freshman goaltender Hunter Miska was named the NCHC Rookie Player of the Week, Willie Raskob was named the Defensemen of the Week, and freshman Riley Tufte nabbed the Offensive Player of the Week honor.