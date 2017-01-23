New Miller Creek Medical Clinic Now Open

Clinic Holds Community Open House and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Today

by Andrew Kirov

HERMANTOWN, Minn. -The new Miller Creek Medical Clinic in Hermantown is now open.

The clinic opened its doors on December 19th and held their community open house and ribbon cutting ceremony today.

St. Luke’s officials are hoping the new clinic will allow them to expand on services they offered at their old location.

“We’re trying to create a more convenient option and access of care for those patients so they can stay up in the community where they live and work versus having to go downtown for some of those specialty services,” says clinic director Ben Bengtson.

The new clinic is located on Loberg Avenue near HOM Furniture and Fleet Farm.

It offers urgent care services from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.