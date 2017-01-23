Referendum Vote Nears For Proctor Sports Facility

by Joey Norton

PROCTOR, Minn. – Officials say it’s time for a facelift because the Proctor Arena has outlived its life expectancy.

Just as the movie saying goes, “If you build it they will come” — and that’s exactly what school officials are hoping to do.

“We really want to have an environment that not only provides hockey but provides an opportunity for our people to come, and tourist to be here to provide tournaments and really draw a lot of people,” said Supt. John Engelking.

Pat O’Connor’s son plays on the hockey team and says it’s time for an upgrade.

“It’s pretty hard to come into a facility like this and be proud of it.” O’Connor explained of the old facility.

He feels the best players in the area seek out other nearby schools because they have better facilities.

“We’ve had a problem with kids leaving our program and going to Hermantown and Marshall, I think they would stay here now,” O’Connor said.

“When you have facilities, they do excel. It’s better playing conditions — everything gives them an opportunity to really reach their potential,” Activities Dir. Dan Stauber said.

“Just looking forward to a rink would be great for the program; it is something that the kids would be proud with,” O’Connor said.

The plan for the upgrade focuses on a hockey arena, but there would be other uses as well.

A new multi-functional artificial turf field would be built for football, baseball softball, soccer and lacrosse.

The estimated cost of the project will be about $12 million, which calculates a property tax impact on a $150,000 home to0 see an increase of $3.89 a month — or a little more than $46 per year.

The referendum vote will take place Feb. 7th.