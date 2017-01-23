Standing Rock Rally Shows Support for City Council

Supporters of a resolution showing solidarity with those of the Standing Rock Sioux tribe thanked the Duluth City Council for passing the resolution.

by Zach Richie

DULUTH, Minn.-The Duluth City Council recently passed a resolution expressing their support for the Standing Rock Sioux tribe. It’s a decision that the council has heard both praise and criticism for making.

Supporters of the resolution held a rally in the city hall rotunda and thanked the council for their actions. Those supporters said the city council was well within their rights in standing up with Standing Rock because they said that they felt what could happen there could happen in the Northland.

A normally quiet city hall was filled with the sounds of singing, drums, and “water is life” chants. “We want to stand with our council and push back against the businesses and say democracy is of the people,” said organizer Jesse Peterson.

Back in December, the council voted 8-0 in favor of the resolution. “The city council went way above what I thought they were going and they just stood up and stood their ground,” said Jim Northrup III, who has been to Standing Rock and has stood with the others there.

For those who have been to the Standing Rock site, they said that the council’s vote of support didn’t stop at the Duluth city limits.

“This water’s not just Native. It’s everybody’s water. We all drink it. We can’t live without it,” said Northrup.

Several city councilors were in attendance at the rally. Many supporters of the resolution also voiced their support at the city council meeting.