Suspect Gets 32 Years

by Matt Suoja

VIRGINIA, Minn.-Batholamy Drift, 42, of Virginia, has been sentenced to 32 years in prison for his role in the murder of another Virginia man in 2014.

Drift was convicted of second-degree murder in relation to killing 28-year-old Harley Jacka. Jacka was killed after his girlfriend requested it be done, according to court sources.

Drift was the last of four suspects to be sentenced in the case.