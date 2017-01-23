Today is the First Day to File Income Tax Returns

Local Accounting Firms Busy with Tax Preparation

by Andrew Kirov

DULUTH, Minn. -Today is the first day Americans can file their income tax returns.

In Duluth, accounting businesses are seeing a rush of appointments with people trying to prepare their returns.

DKK Accounting in Duluth urges people to stay organized and keep all their tax documents together, and they say people with complicated taxes may want to get help from an accountant this tax season.

“You’re probably going to save money by having a professional do it for you rather than trying to navigate do it yourself tax software who ask you ambiguous questions,” says accountant and DKK owner Joshua Standley.

Taxes can be filed between now and April 18th.