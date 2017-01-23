Turkish Students Learn About Life in Minnesota

Students at Marshall, Learn About Life in Turkey

by Lena Takada

The Turkish students are from Middle East Technical University Development Foundation Private School, one of the most prestigious schools in Turkey. Students were selected from a large pool of competitive applicants.

“We’ve hosted students from Vietnam, Columbia, France, Germany, Russia, and this opportunity to host Turkish students, this is a first for Marshall,” says Christa Knudsen, the Director of International Programs at Marshall school.

The itinerary for the Turkish students includes attending class with the Marshall students, and taking part in club activities. But that’s not all. The Students will also experience what life is like in America, and specifically the Northland, through things like a trip to the International Wolf Center in Ely, to eating at Wendy’s.

“I’m very excited to be here. I came here because, along with the exchange program I have questions about American Way of life, and I’m really excited to find out,” says Alihan Dizdarohlu a Turkish Student.

The goal of the program will benefit both the Students from Turkey, and Marshall. Both groups will learn about the others’ culture, to help them understand a world outside their own.

“We love the fact that our students are challenged to look at things differently ,to embrace other world views and to know that the way we look at things in Duluth is not the only way,” says Kevin Breen, the head of the school at Marshall School.

Some Turkish students say they’re looking forward to staying with host families in Duluth, to really get a taste of what it’s like to be a teen in America. And Marshall school representatives believe it’s a privilege to have the Turkish students here.

“Turkey, this is a country that has captured the world’s fascination. So to have that first hand experience of meeting young people, contemporaries in a country that is of interest to us is just a phenomenal experience,” says Breen.

The Turkish students will be staying for 2 weeks. Their ages range between 15 and 17.