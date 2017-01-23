Walker Proposes New Welfare Work Requirements

Calling for taking away food stamp benefits for parents with children between the ages of 6 and 18, if they do not meet certain requirements

by The Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) – Governor Scott Walker announced a new welfare reform package, which would require more people receiving public welfare benefits to be working or searching for work.

Walker announced Monday, that he intends to propose new work requirement son able-bodied adults with school-age children who are receiving food stamps through the FoodShare program. He is also calling for imposing work requirements on able-bodied adults receiving housing assistance.

Walker says the requirements would be similar to current state laws requiring childless adults receiving food stamps who don’t work 80 hours a month to participate in job training.

Walker says the new proposals would be started as a pilot. Walker’s office says any sanctions for non-compliance would affect only the adult’s portion of the benefit.

The state Legislature has mixed reviews of the reform.

Democratic leader of the Wisconsin State Senate says the measure shows Walker has a double standard. Senate Majority Leader, Jen Shilling says Walker is creating one set of rules for working families while giving millions in tax breaks to the wealthy.

Wisconsin Manufacturing and Commerce lobbyist Scott Manly, praises the idea, saying it will be an incentive for people to work, and Republican Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald calls it a good start on welfare reform.