Warm Temperatures Affecting Local Businesses

Stores See an Increase in Sales with More People Taking Part in Outdoor Activities

by Andrew Kirov

DULUTH, Minn. -With above average temperatures across the Northland, people are getting outside more than usual this January.

Today doesn’t feel like a typical January day in northern Minnesota. And for most Northlanders wanting to enjoy themselves outdoors, the warm temperatures have been more than welcome.

Stores like Marine General in Duluth have seen a big increase in sales as people are ice fishing more than usual, and buying a lot more lures, rods and reels. Less snow and higher temperatures are making it easier for everybody to get out on the ice, and anglers are having a lot of success.

“Crappie fishing is better than usual, the bay has been really good for walleyes and lake trout fishing where you can go has been really good. Fishing reports are unbelievable,” says Marine General owner Russ Francisco.

Fishing stores aren’t the only businesses doing well during this mild streak.

Despite a lack of snow in Duluth and Superior, snowmobile dealers like Duluth Lawn and Sport have not seen a dip in business. They say more snow in surrounding areas means riders are still hitting the trails this winter.

“You get outside of Duluth, there’s still the trails, you can still ride them. Where I rode last night, just out of Two Harbors, the trail was still good and, up until this last little warm spell, the trails everywhere were good,” says Duane Dallum, who works in sales at Duluth Lawn and Sport.

Until most of the snow and ice is gone, Northlanders can still enjoy their favorite winter activities, and local businesses are definitely ready to provide all the gear people need to have fun outside.