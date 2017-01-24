‘1984’ Sales Soar After ‘Alternative Facts’ Claim

by The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) – In the wake of incorrect or unprovable statements made by Donald Trump and some White House aides, one truth is undeniable: Sales are soaring for George Orwell’s “1984.”

Orwell’s classic dystopian tale of a society in which, facts are distorted and suppressed in a cloud of “newspeak” was in the top 5 on Amazon.com, as of midday Tuesday.

The sales bump comes after the administration’s assertions that Trump’s inaugural had record attendance and Trump’s unfounded allegation that millions of illegal votes were cast against him last fall.

Trump’s adviser, Kellyanne Conway, coined an instant catchphrase, Sunday, when she called Trump’s claims about crowd size as “alternative facts,” bringing comparisons by some on social media to “1984.’ Orwell’s book has long been a standard read in the classroom.