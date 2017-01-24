Beargrease Starting Point Chosen

Group Met to Discuss Trail Conditions

by Natalie Froistad

TWO HARBORS, Minn. – A sign of winter is the annual John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon and recent warm weather had organizers discussing an alternate starting point.

Marathon officials met last night and solidified Two Harbors as the race start for 2017.

The trail crew, Chief Veterinarian and mushers who have been practicing on the trails all contributed to this decision.

Race Director, Jason Rice, says the mushers are used to running in adverse conditions, but the majority of the trail is covered in thick snow.

“There are some spots where there is some dirt showing in the trail, but that happens every year. You get snowmobiles wearing certain spots thin and that’s OK,” Rice explained.

He says ultimately, it’s about the well-being of the race participants, “We made the decision first based on safety. Safety of the dogs is our number one concern and then safety of the mushers second.”

The race will take off on Sunday, January 29.

Spectators can meet the mushers at 9 a.m. and the racing begins at 11 a.m.