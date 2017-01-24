Data Shows Deadliest Year Since 2007 for Michigan Drivers

2016 brought over 300,000 crashes in Michigan

by The Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) – Preliminary state data shows that 2016 was the deadliest year since 2007 for drivers in Michigan.

The Detroit Free Press reports that a running total of 1,021 people were killed in 301,525 overall crashes last year in Michigan.

Ann Readett with the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning says as more reports are received the number of deaths could potentially increase, depending on the cause of death.

Experts say the recent increase in road deaths could be due to an improving economy, lower gas prices and possible increased texting and driving.

National traffic-crash data shows a 21-percent decline in U.S. traffic fatalities between 2007 and 2011. There were a total of 1,084 traffic fatalities in 2007.